Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 82.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 77.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

