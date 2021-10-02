Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

