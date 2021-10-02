Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

