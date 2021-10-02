Royal Bank of Canada Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

