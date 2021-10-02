M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

79.8% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.14 $56.15 million $2.53 8.66 M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.13 $1.35 billion $10.02 15.25

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 M&T Bank 1 6 5 0 2.33

M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $158.23, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.27% 18.37% 1.65% M&T Bank 28.58% 11.70% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Independent Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans and sells substantial

