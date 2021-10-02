Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.07

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.07 and last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 421145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEED. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective (down from C$27.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.60.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.18.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.