Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s share price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.83. Approximately 576,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 942,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

