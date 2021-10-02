Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $49.39

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.39, but opened at $48.21. Foot Locker shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 14,564 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 114.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

