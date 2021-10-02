Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.56. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 4,192 shares changing hands.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

