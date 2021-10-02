Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $516.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.