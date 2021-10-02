The Duckhorn Portfolio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,379% compared to the average volume of 119 call options.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

