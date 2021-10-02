Playtika Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 695 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

