Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post sales of $349.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $210.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $966.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

