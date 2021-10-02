Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RUPRF opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.