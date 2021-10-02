William Blair Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

