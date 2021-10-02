Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 215,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

