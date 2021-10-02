Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

