OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.14 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

