Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRGA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.17. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

