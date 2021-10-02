Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

