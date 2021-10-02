Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

