adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.