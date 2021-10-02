AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.