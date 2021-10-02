Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice is focused on driving its 1-gig and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments for long-term sustainable growth. Driven by broadband strength and new customer additions, it is confident of delivering revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. The Morris Broadband buyout has extended Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. With greater market penetration, it has covered nearly 1.1 million households with FTTH technology by the end of the second quarter. The corporate rebranding exercise is likely to better resonate its objectives and offer seamless connectivity to all users. However, high programming costs hurt its operating margin. As consumers tend to select a cheaper alternative source of service due to economic constraints, Altice’s growth potential is likely to be hampered. Stiff competition from major players is another headwind.”

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

