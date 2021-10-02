Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

