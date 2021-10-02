Comparing Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.42 $8.44 million N/A N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.46 $4.44 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.43% 7.88% 0.71% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 12.23% N/A N/A

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

