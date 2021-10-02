Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has CHF 595 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of CHF 555.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tecan Group to a buy rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Tecan Group

Shares of TCHBF stock opened at $580.00 on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $392.00 and a 12-month high of $645.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.12 and its 200 day moving average is $519.80.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

