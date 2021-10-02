Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

