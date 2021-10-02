Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $98.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

