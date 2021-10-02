Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $98.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.