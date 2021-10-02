Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce $6.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $102.09 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

