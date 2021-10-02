Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

IVQ.U opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

