Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Hold

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE:BKH opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $7,629,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

