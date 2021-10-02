American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

AAT opened at $38.15 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 in the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

