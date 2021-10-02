Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Short Interest Update

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Yduqs Participações stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. Yduqs Participações has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

