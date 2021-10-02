WestAmerica Co. (OTCMKTS:WACC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WestAmerica Co. (OTCMKTS:WACC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS WACC opened at $0.00 on Friday. WestAmerica has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About WestAmerica
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for WestAmerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestAmerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.