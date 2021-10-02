WestAmerica Co. (OTCMKTS:WACC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WestAmerica Co. (OTCMKTS:WACC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS WACC opened at $0.00 on Friday. WestAmerica has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get WestAmerica alerts:

About WestAmerica

WestAmerica Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production business, primarily in the states of Oklahoma and Texas. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WestAmerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestAmerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.