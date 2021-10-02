Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Halma
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
