Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year.

Get Halma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.