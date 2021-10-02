Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

