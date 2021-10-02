Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $492.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, post-acquisition contributions of NIC and constant rebound of market and sales activities at pre-COVID levels. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. Nonetheless, Tyler’s near-term growth prospect is likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $522.46.

TYL opened at $464.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.72. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $346.45 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.