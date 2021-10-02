Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $986.53.

Shares of ISRG opened at $1,009.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,026.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $653.00 and a 1 year high of $1,087.01.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $4,767,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

