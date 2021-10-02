Franchise Group’s (FRG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

FRG opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

