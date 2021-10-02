Analyzing Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 40.60% 8.08% 4.16% Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Product Partners and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 1.73 $30.37 million $1.60 8.02 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.66 $192.60 million $0.97 15.71

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Product Partners. Capital Product Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Capital Product Partners pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Product Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Atlas beats Capital Product Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

