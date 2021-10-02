$768.80 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $768.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $38.46 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

