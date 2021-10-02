Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) versus United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Critical Analysis

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.22 $65.05 million $1.29 16.75 United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.46 $8.96 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 29.73% 9.74% 1.16% United Security Bancshares 22.50% 7.05% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

