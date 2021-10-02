FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTDTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.