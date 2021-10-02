FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.
NTDTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.