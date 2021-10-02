Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $400.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $383.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

