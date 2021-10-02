STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.