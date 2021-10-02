Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.35.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,901,036.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

