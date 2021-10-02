Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Average” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $151.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $133.54.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. Equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

