Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Average” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $151.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.75.
Shares of SMLR stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $133.54.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
