Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citrix’s is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. The company’s performance is also being affected by time-consuming business transition to subscription-based model. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and increasing competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

