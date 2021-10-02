Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Redwire has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

